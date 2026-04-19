Elsie is coming for lunch.

I called in at my friends house this morning when I went for the paper. Brenda lives in the village square so is very accessible for a morning coffee & a chat.

She was expecting her family for lunch.

She bought this Silver Cross dolls pram second hand so put teddy in there for her great granddaughter to play with.

It’s been a lovely sunny day so William & I have been tidying the garden up. Mowing & strimming & generally cutting back ready for weeding….the dreaded weeding….i hate it! Must do better than last year..