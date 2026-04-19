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Elsie is coming for lunch. by happypat
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Elsie is coming for lunch.

I called in at my friends house this morning when I went for the paper. Brenda lives in the village square so is very accessible for a morning coffee & a chat.
She was expecting her family for lunch.
She bought this Silver Cross dolls pram second hand so put teddy in there for her great granddaughter to play with.
It’s been a lovely sunny day so William & I have been tidying the garden up. Mowing & strimming & generally cutting back ready for weeding….the dreaded weeding….i hate it! Must do better than last year..
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely to see a mini Silver Cross pram - a blast from the past!!
A nice day to be tidying the garden - and oh the dreaded weeding !! I just look and feel I can not cope with it all Aaargh this old age!
April 19th, 2026  
Tia ace
That is a thing of beauty! I had a silver cross when my girls were babies but it was not as livens as this one albeit a toy one!
April 19th, 2026  
Sarah Bremner ace
How lovely..... isn't that a gorgeous pram 🥰
April 19th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice shot
April 19th, 2026  
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