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Chairs……one bought, one sold by happypat
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Chairs……one bought, one sold

We advertised an American rocker on our local market place website.
It was an unusual rocker as it rocked from its base & had no ungainly sticking out rocking bits.
In the mean time I had been in the charity shops looking for small brooches & seen this Whicker chair for sale.
It’s lightweight & a lovely garden chair so I bought it.
Fair swop & everyone happy.

When we downsized we had far too much furniture & the rocker was in a bedroom taking up too much room.
One more to go yet!

William is out on a walk round Silverdale today with Cathy, Garth & Connie.
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Pat Knowles

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@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
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Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Excellent exchange, well done.
April 21st, 2026  
Sue Cooper ace
That looks like a comfy chair. Well spotted.
April 21st, 2026  
Beverley ace
great choice... & pretty cushion. what sort of brooches do you like?
April 21st, 2026  
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