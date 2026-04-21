Chairs……one bought, one sold

We advertised an American rocker on our local market place website.

It was an unusual rocker as it rocked from its base & had no ungainly sticking out rocking bits.

In the mean time I had been in the charity shops looking for small brooches & seen this Whicker chair for sale.

It’s lightweight & a lovely garden chair so I bought it.

Fair swop & everyone happy.



When we downsized we had far too much furniture & the rocker was in a bedroom taking up too much room.

One more to go yet!



William is out on a walk round Silverdale today with Cathy, Garth & Connie.