We have a visitor…..

A baby rabbit has made its home in our garden it seems, we have seen it for about a week now & its seems to be on its own.

Getting quite bold & running & jumping across the lawn.

Can you see it?





We have been to Daisy Clough which is a lovely cafe & garden nursery. It also has a really nice shop selling beautiful gifts & clothes.

We bought Erin a present & William did too. He only has a small suitcase so up they had to be packable!

Cathy & Connie joined us.



Sorry I am a bit lax commenting while we have our visitor but grateful for all your lovely comments!