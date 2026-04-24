Previous
We have a visitor….. by happypat
Photo 5006

We have a visitor…..

A baby rabbit has made its home in our garden it seems, we have seen it for about a week now & its seems to be on its own.
Getting quite bold & running & jumping across the lawn.
Can you see it?


We have been to Daisy Clough which is a lovely cafe & garden nursery. It also has a really nice shop selling beautiful gifts & clothes.
We bought Erin a present & William did too. He only has a small suitcase so up they had to be packable!
Cathy & Connie joined us.

Sorry I am a bit lax commenting while we have our visitor but grateful for all your lovely comments!
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1371% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Hazel ace
Yes I see the rabbit and I hope it is not eating the plants…..
April 24th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely capture
April 24th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact