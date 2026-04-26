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Farewell dinner. by happypat
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Farewell dinner.

William flies home tomorrow so we had a family dinner tonight.
We saw a toast to absent family & sadly there are many far away!

We’ve really enjoyed having him stay & he’s done so many jobs for us just at the right time when Harry isn’t able to do them.

Just glad it’s been such lovely weather while he’s been here.
26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

Pat Knowles

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@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
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Dianne ace
What a lovely time you’ve had with William.
April 26th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What a well timed visit! Safe travels home to William.
April 26th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely family photo - You have been blessed with sunny weather while William is over with you, Safe journey for him tomorrow !
April 26th, 2026  
Sue Cooper ace
You’ll miss him. A lovely photo of you all.
April 26th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
What a lovely visit it’s been. Lovely photo.
April 26th, 2026  
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