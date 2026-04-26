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Previous
Photo 5007
Farewell dinner.
William flies home tomorrow so we had a family dinner tonight.
We saw a toast to absent family & sadly there are many far away!
We’ve really enjoyed having him stay & he’s done so many jobs for us just at the right time when Harry isn’t able to do them.
Just glad it’s been such lovely weather while he’s been here.
26th April 2026
26th Apr 26
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Pat Knowles
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@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
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Photo Details
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5
Album
365
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iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
26th April 2026 6:04pm
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Dianne
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What a lovely time you’ve had with William.
April 26th, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
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What a well timed visit! Safe travels home to William.
April 26th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Such a lovely family photo - You have been blessed with sunny weather while William is over with you, Safe journey for him tomorrow !
April 26th, 2026
Sue Cooper
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You’ll miss him. A lovely photo of you all.
April 26th, 2026
Carole Sandford
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What a lovely visit it’s been. Lovely photo.
April 26th, 2026
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