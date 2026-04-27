All change at the top!

AGM at our Lady Farmer group this afternoon.

Change of President.

Brenda on the left has been president for more years than I know & she will be a very hard act to follow.

Angela has taken over, rather reluctantly but she will be excellent.

I am still Social secretary & minutes secretary !!



William left us this morning & is currently at Heathrow awaiting his flight to Hong Kong & then on to Auckland.

We miss him already & the harder it becomes the older we get!