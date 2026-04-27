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All change at the top! by happypat
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All change at the top!

AGM at our Lady Farmer group this afternoon.
Change of President.
Brenda on the left has been president for more years than I know & she will be a very hard act to follow.
Angela has taken over, rather reluctantly but she will be excellent.
I am still Social secretary & minutes secretary !!

William left us this morning & is currently at Heathrow awaiting his flight to Hong Kong & then on to Auckland.
We miss him already & the harder it becomes the older we get!
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Pat Knowles

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@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
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julia ace
Always a bit hard to full the officers post.. So well done to Breada and Angela.
You will miss William.. but I guess he's excited to get back to work and wait for that shinny new Fire truck to arrive.
April 27th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Good to be able to hand a baton into capable hands.
Aww, it is hard to say goodbye indeed.
April 27th, 2026  
Pam Knowler ace
So hard to say goodbye! Well done Angela for taking up the position.
April 27th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture
April 27th, 2026  
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