Today we took a trip back to our lives in Inglewhite where we lived for over thirty years.
When our two oldest children were very small & I couldn’t drive one of the ladies in the village came & picked our two up & took them to the Sunday School party at the village Congregational church.
Well that church is celebrating its 200 year old birthday this year.
A wonderful celebration this weekend with so much going on.
Harry & I went this morning to look at so many photos memories from over the years.
Coffee & cake all in a massive marquee in the field at the back.
So many there & good to catch up with everybody.
There was a band on last night, tonight there a Cailee & tomorrow the Sunday service in the morning & evening a Songs of Praise with only singing & can they sing in that church!
I picked these photos as you can see me & a friend there in the centre in a Sunshine Guild day out. The wedding one has Cathy & Garth on left inside.
Although it’s not my brought up church I went for all those years & loved every minute of it.
They have extended it & it’s packed every week.
I go elsewhere now in our village back to my own church but I still miss this one & do go at special times as Cathy & Garth live near & are quite regular goers.
Lydia & Jack are home for the weekend too so they were there this morning.
Lovely to see the photos too.
Inglewhite is one of our best memories ever. The welcome was so amazing and the children still remember you took them for a tour of your dairy herd..... meanwhile Allan and I enjoyed tea and treats at the table in the shade.
Totally awesome and much loved over so many years.
Who would have thought we would share so much for so long. 🥰🥰