Memories

Today we took a trip back to our lives in Inglewhite where we lived for over thirty years.



When our two oldest children were very small & I couldn’t drive one of the ladies in the village came & picked our two up & took them to the Sunday School party at the village Congregational church.

Well that church is celebrating its 200 year old birthday this year.

A wonderful celebration this weekend with so much going on.

Harry & I went this morning to look at so many photos memories from over the years.

Coffee & cake all in a massive marquee in the field at the back.

So many there & good to catch up with everybody.

There was a band on last night, tonight there a Cailee & tomorrow the Sunday service in the morning & evening a Songs of Praise with only singing & can they sing in that church!



I picked these photos as you can see me & a friend there in the centre in a Sunshine Guild day out. The wedding one has Cathy & Garth on left inside.



Although it’s not my brought up church I went for all those years & loved every minute of it.

They have extended it & it’s packed every week.



I go elsewhere now in our village back to my own church but I still miss this one & do go at special times as Cathy & Garth live near & are quite regular goers.

Lydia & Jack are home for the weekend too so they were there this morning.