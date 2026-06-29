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Two fried eggs on toast! by happypat
Photo 5062

Two fried eggs on toast!

Jack was home this weekend & he came to visit us yesterday.
I was making Harry his lunch, Jack saw it & he had some too. Both eggs turned over!

A tidying of out wardrobes today. I have a bag for the charity shop.

Wimbledon has started! 👏🏻
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Happy chappies with their eggs on toast . Eggs are always a super stand-by aren't they !
June 29th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
June 29th, 2026  
Dianne ace
Nice pic. I love Harry’s antennae…. - the frame of your swing seat!
June 29th, 2026  
julia ace
Nice pic.. a visit from the 'Young Ones' always put a smile on your face..
June 29th, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
Perfect lunch
June 29th, 2026  
Pam Knowler ace
Love happy lunch! Must sort my wardrobe out!
June 29th, 2026  
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