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Previous
Photo 5062
Two fried eggs on toast!
Jack was home this weekend & he came to visit us yesterday.
I was making Harry his lunch, Jack saw it & he had some too. Both eggs turned over!
A tidying of out wardrobes today. I have a bag for the charity shop.
Wimbledon has started! 👏🏻
29th June 2026
29th Jun 26
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Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
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Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
28th June 2026 12:52pm
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harry
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lunch
,
jack
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grandson
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Happy chappies with their eggs on toast . Eggs are always a super stand-by aren't they !
June 29th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
June 29th, 2026
Dianne
ace
Nice pic. I love Harry’s antennae…. - the frame of your swing seat!
June 29th, 2026
julia
ace
Nice pic.. a visit from the 'Young Ones' always put a smile on your face..
June 29th, 2026
Judith Johnson
ace
Perfect lunch
June 29th, 2026
Pam Knowler
ace
Love happy lunch! Must sort my wardrobe out!
June 29th, 2026
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