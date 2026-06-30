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Previous
Photo 5063
Trevor turning right…..
A little grey Fergie pottering along!
On our way back from Inglewhite.
He was going down to Light Ash cafe which is on a long track down a lane.
Interestingly Light Ash cafe has hosted the Queen for lunch about ten years ago.
It’s on the Duchy of Lancaster Estate & the Queen at that time was the Duke of Lancaster.
She was visiting Myerscough Agricultural College so had her lunch there.
There was great excitement as you can imagine…
All quiet there these days!
30th June 2026
30th Jun 26
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Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
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365
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Taken
27th June 2026 1:37pm
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