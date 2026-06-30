Trevor turning right…..

A little grey Fergie pottering along!



On our way back from Inglewhite.



He was going down to Light Ash cafe which is on a long track down a lane.



Interestingly Light Ash cafe has hosted the Queen for lunch about ten years ago.



It’s on the Duchy of Lancaster Estate & the Queen at that time was the Duke of Lancaster.

She was visiting Myerscough Agricultural College so had her lunch there.



There was great excitement as you can imagine…



All quiet there these days!