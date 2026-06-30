Previous
Trevor turning right….. by happypat
Photo 5063

Trevor turning right…..

A little grey Fergie pottering along!

On our way back from Inglewhite.

He was going down to Light Ash cafe which is on a long track down a lane.

Interestingly Light Ash cafe has hosted the Queen for lunch about ten years ago.

It’s on the Duchy of Lancaster Estate & the Queen at that time was the Duke of Lancaster.
She was visiting Myerscough Agricultural College so had her lunch there.

There was great excitement as you can imagine…

All quiet there these days!
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1387% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact