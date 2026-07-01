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Netball Queen by happypat
Photo 5064

Netball Queen

Nina with her netball medal & certificate.

She seems to be an all round sports girl…..something our side of the family is not used to!

She loves school so much & has had a brilliant end of term report.
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
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Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
She looks so pleased with herself ❤️😘
July 1st, 2026  
Barb ace
What a darling photo, just exploding with joy! ☺️ Congratulations to Nina! 💕
July 1st, 2026  
julia ace
Good for Nina.. Building a future Silver Fern. Love seeing the little ones on the Netball court. Been watching our older two GD's since they were Nina's age and still sitting court side.. and Donna still playing as well.. Builds good adults getting involved with team sport and even more so now when there is so many distractions to be stuck inside on devices.. Go Nina..
July 1st, 2026  
Beverley ace
Proud as punch!! Fabulous to read… clever girl… & a super beautiful photo of her… 😇
July 1st, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
@julzmaioro I asked how tall the net was for such a little girl…..they do seem to start grown up sports very early. She loved doing the triathlon even with stabilisers on her bike!
July 1st, 2026  
carol white ace
A delightful capture
July 1st, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Very nice
July 1st, 2026  
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