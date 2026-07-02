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Isabella by happypat
Photo 5065

Isabella

While on the subject of Nina this popped up this morning.
Nina is quite an artist & loves doing craft & painting.
I love this cute chicken.
Explanation by Nina underneath.

Thank you for all your lovely comments on our eldest NZ great granddaughter yesterday

A gardening day today. Grass mowing & weeding. We are looking much tidier.
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
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Lesley Aldridge ace
How sweet, who knew a paper chicken could be so much fun!
July 2nd, 2026  
Beverley ace
So very beautiful to see & read... Clever Nina
July 2nd, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
That’s lovely! Her writing is really good too!
July 2nd, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aw.! So cute . NINA IS ENJOYING WRITING ABOUT HER HEN.
July 2nd, 2026  
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