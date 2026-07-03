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Hilary’s 80th by happypat
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Hilary’s 80th

Out all afternoon at a special birthday party.

We ate the best buffet lunch I have ever eaten.

Lobster, salmon, prawns, crab, beef, ham & all the accompaniments etc salads.

There were puddings too, cheesecake, strawberries, chocolate roulade….etc etc.

A birthday cake too which was a disappointment as it was a little dry but by then we were absolutely full up!

A good afternoon had by all.

The Hand & Dagger at Treales. Just a very ordinary pub but there were lots if people inside & out when we left at 4.30pm so it is very popular.
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Pat Knowles

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@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
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Sue Cooper ace
Sounds like a proper feast and a good way to celebrate an 80th birthday.
July 3rd, 2026  
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