Hilary’s 80th

Out all afternoon at a special birthday party.



We ate the best buffet lunch I have ever eaten.



Lobster, salmon, prawns, crab, beef, ham & all the accompaniments etc salads.



There were puddings too, cheesecake, strawberries, chocolate roulade….etc etc.



A birthday cake too which was a disappointment as it was a little dry but by then we were absolutely full up!



A good afternoon had by all.



The Hand & Dagger at Treales. Just a very ordinary pub but there were lots if people inside & out when we left at 4.30pm so it is very popular.