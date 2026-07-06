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A little grungy corner of Blackpool. by happypat
Photo 5068

A little grungy corner of Blackpool.

A trip into Blackpool this morning.

Now I can show you some really nice bits of Blackpool. Ten miles of golden sand, three great piers, Blackpool Tower & Ballroom plus the illuminations in the winter.

But there are lots of places like this too, little corners of decay …interesting decay though.

Actually lots of sprucing up of these areas going on.

Britain in bloom judging day today for our little hamlet. We usually win so fingers crossed.🤞🏻

Great tennis on now! Ferry & Dimitrov playing on Centre Court. Tight match.
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
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Beverley ace
enjoy the tennis...
July 6th, 2026  
julia ace
Some great art work, hopefully restored to its former glory.
Enjoy the tennis.
July 6th, 2026  
Janice ace
An interesting little corner to photograoh, I prefer these to the upmarket touristy shots! Hope the judging goes well.
July 6th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
I suppose everywhere has these areas, a contrast to the tourist areas.
We’re watching the same match. I think Fery could be another Murray!
July 6th, 2026  
Hazel ace
You have shown its grunginess to perfection, Pat!









July 6th, 2026  
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