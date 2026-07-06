A little grungy corner of Blackpool.

A trip into Blackpool this morning.



Now I can show you some really nice bits of Blackpool. Ten miles of golden sand, three great piers, Blackpool Tower & Ballroom plus the illuminations in the winter.



But there are lots of places like this too, little corners of decay …interesting decay though.



Actually lots of sprucing up of these areas going on.



Britain in bloom judging day today for our little hamlet. We usually win so fingers crossed.🤞🏻



Great tennis on now! Ferry & Dimitrov playing on Centre Court. Tight match.