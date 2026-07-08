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Previous
Photo 5070
Theo
Theo is my sisters eldest grandson.
He is the eldest of three brother….Archie & Jude being the two youngest ones.
They live in a football mad family & this is Theo in full footy action!
Out for lunch today with two friends. It was too hot!
8th July 2026
8th Jul 26
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Pat Knowles
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@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
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Photo Details
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2
Album
365
Taken
7th July 2026 8:31pm
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theo
Carole Sandford
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It’s a great action shot! You can tell that it’s something he enjoys.
July 8th, 2026
Hazel
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Yes TOO hot! Great action shot!
July 8th, 2026
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