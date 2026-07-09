Maggie

This is our lovely neighbour who lives opposite us.

She was so kind to us when we moved in. Giving us a meter key & other things.

Her & her husband Greg together with Sue & Andrew next door looked after me with meals & a G&T every night when I came back from visiting Harry at the hospital earlier this year.

Maggie has Parkinson’s Disease which has worsened considerably in the last year.

It didn't help that she fell & broke her upper arm really badly a couple of months ago. She’s been in so much pain as they couldn’t put it in plaster but they have signed her off & it’s on the mend.



She’s has a new buggy….came round this morning to show us. I was really impressed & it gives her freedom.



So pleased for her.



