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Maggie by happypat
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Maggie

This is our lovely neighbour who lives opposite us.
She was so kind to us when we moved in. Giving us a meter key & other things.
Her & her husband Greg together with Sue & Andrew next door looked after me with meals & a G&T every night when I came back from visiting Harry at the hospital earlier this year.
Maggie has Parkinson’s Disease which has worsened considerably in the last year.
It didn't help that she fell & broke her upper arm really badly a couple of months ago. She’s been in so much pain as they couldn’t put it in plaster but they have signed her off & it’s on the mend.

She’s has a new buggy….came round this morning to show us. I was really impressed & it gives her freedom.

So pleased for her.

9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

Pat Knowles

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@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
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julia ace
Great that she can get some independence with this aid. Parkinsons can be so different for different people so its good to find what works for her.. Good to have support around.
July 9th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely photo of your friend & neighbour. I do like her chariot - very posh!
July 9th, 2026  
Rick Schies ace
Falls can be nasty. Sounds like my MIL. They couldn’t do surgery, just a sling to immobilize. Healing is a long process but those scooters are a true gift, especially with Parkinson’s making it unsafe to walk
July 9th, 2026  
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