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Cleaners & florists coffee & chat ….church essentials! by happypat
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Cleaners & florists coffee & chat ….church essentials!

Lovely happy coffee & meet up from us the essential group who keep church cleaned & supplied with flowers throughout the year.
It was a sort of encourage meant for some extra recruits as we are all getting older but sadly no new ones! .
No worries we had a great morning all fifteen of us!
The start of a regular thing I’m thinking!

In the afternoon I spent with the new steward of the Horticulture marquee…..trying to remember how we did the scoring sheets for each section.
Flowers & Pot plants
Fruit & Veg
Floral art.

It was interesting to see that when we gave up 14 years ago I wrote it all down for the next person.
The last sentence was at the end of the page.
Pour yourself a stiff drink!
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
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Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
How loely to all meet up! Sounds like a lot of fun.
The scoring sheet sounded a challenge!
July 13th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Beautiful to see….& lovely to read. Very special friendships
July 13th, 2026  
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