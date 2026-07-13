Cleaners & florists coffee & chat ….church essentials!

Lovely happy coffee & meet up from us the essential group who keep church cleaned & supplied with flowers throughout the year.

It was a sort of encourage meant for some extra recruits as we are all getting older but sadly no new ones! .

No worries we had a great morning all fifteen of us!

The start of a regular thing I’m thinking!



In the afternoon I spent with the new steward of the Horticulture marquee…..trying to remember how we did the scoring sheets for each section.

Flowers & Pot plants

Fruit & Veg

Floral art.



It was interesting to see that when we gave up 14 years ago I wrote it all down for the next person.

The last sentence was at the end of the page.

Pour yourself a stiff drink!