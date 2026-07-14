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Reading by happypat
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Reading

Lovely afternoon finishing my book.

I have actually had quite a busy day. Harry dropped his car off at the garage & after I had picked him up I called at the home of the new chief steward again to go through the paperwork for Saturday.
Lots to do tomorrow after I e picked up supplies from the printers.
Out for our Tuesday lunch before making evening meal & watering.

My book was amazing. The only book were I think I could have gone back to the beginning straight away. That was partly because it had so much content….i am a quick reader & if i read it slower I’m sure there would be something I had missed.
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
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Carole Sandford ace
You look so comfy there! Nice to have a book that you have enjoyed!
July 14th, 2026  
Beverley ace
a beautiful relaxed happy comfy moment... lovely photo!!!
July 14th, 2026  
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