Reading

Lovely afternoon finishing my book.



I have actually had quite a busy day. Harry dropped his car off at the garage & after I had picked him up I called at the home of the new chief steward again to go through the paperwork for Saturday.

Lots to do tomorrow after I e picked up supplies from the printers.

Out for our Tuesday lunch before making evening meal & watering.



My book was amazing. The only book were I think I could have gone back to the beginning straight away. That was partly because it had so much content….i am a quick reader & if i read it slower I’m sure there would be something I had missed.

