Cats always sit where they shouldn’t!

Preparing for the show.



I was at Pam’s house who has reluctantly taken on the chief stewards job in the Horticulture marquee.

I’m trying to help her as much as I can but she doing really well & using the computer & printer which I didn’t in my day.

She has the score charts ready now, I have just to finish the Fruit & Veg one before Friday.



Nina is Pam’s cat & just jumped up & sat on all the paperwork.

To be fair you can just see a little towel underneath the papers & it’s her place where she sits as the sun comes round.