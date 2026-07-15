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Cats always sit where they shouldn’t! by happypat
Photo 5077

Cats always sit where they shouldn’t!

Preparing for the show.

I was at Pam’s house who has reluctantly taken on the chief stewards job in the Horticulture marquee.
I’m trying to help her as much as I can but she doing really well & using the computer & printer which I didn’t in my day.
She has the score charts ready now, I have just to finish the Fruit & Veg one before Friday.

Nina is Pam’s cat & just jumped up & sat on all the paperwork.
To be fair you can just see a little towel underneath the papers & it’s her place where she sits as the sun comes round.
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
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Thom Mitchell ace
We had a little plaque over a chair for many years: "If you want the best seat in the house, you'll have to move the cat"!
July 15th, 2026  
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