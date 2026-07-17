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Summer border by happypat
Photo 5078

Summer border

The flower beds are liking this sunshine…..could do with a good heavy shower if rain though! The birds are using the bird bath so much! Even more important than the feeders!

Sorry I’m a bit lax at the moment as I have a lot on.

The village is very busy at the moment……marquees & traffic cones everywhere.

Harry has been at the physio again this afternoon!
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
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