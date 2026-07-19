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Previous
Photo 5080
A little taste of the show!
Just before the judging starts yesterday.
No need to comment as nothing much to see….more if a diary shot for me.
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
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