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A little taste of the show! by happypat
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A little taste of the show!

Just before the judging starts yesterday.

No need to comment as nothing much to see….more if a diary shot for me.
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
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