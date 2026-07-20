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Angela’s garden by happypat
Photo 5081

Angela’s garden

I’ve been doing Lady Farmers paperwork today.
It’s our annual charity lunch in October so all the invitations had to go out today.
I made a bit of a mess of it actually as I wrote the letters, stuck two envelopes down & forgot to put the tickets in.
I wrote all the rest & then remembered I hadn’t written the ticket numbers sent to each club.
We need to know the number on the back of the ticket so that we know which tables to sit them on.
Opened the envelopes again checked numbers & stuck them all down with sellotape again. I would have put them in new envelopes but I hadn’t put the stamps on..
Not a very efficient secretary!

Angela is our new president, this is her lovely garden…..ignore the washing!
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

Pat Knowles

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@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
So bright and lovely Pat - the line of washing adds to the charm of the scene !
July 20th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 20th, 2026  
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