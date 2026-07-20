Angela’s garden

I’ve been doing Lady Farmers paperwork today.

It’s our annual charity lunch in October so all the invitations had to go out today.

I made a bit of a mess of it actually as I wrote the letters, stuck two envelopes down & forgot to put the tickets in.

I wrote all the rest & then remembered I hadn’t written the ticket numbers sent to each club.

We need to know the number on the back of the ticket so that we know which tables to sit them on.

Opened the envelopes again checked numbers & stuck them all down with sellotape again. I would have put them in new envelopes but I hadn’t put the stamps on..

Not a very efficient secretary!



Angela is our new president, this is her lovely garden…..ignore the washing!