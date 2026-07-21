Previous
Next
Waiting by happypat
Photo 5082

Waiting

I’ve had a little health problem lately……I rang the doctor & he insisted I checked in at the local
Medical Assessment department at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.
I can’t praise them enough for the attention I received.
BP, blood samples, ECG & then a chest X-ray.
A long day as I was there six hours but my mind put at rest as they couldn’t find anything obviously wrong with me…perhaps a bit of stress.
The only complaint is I have a horrendous bruise where they took blood & fitted a port in my arm.
I have good veins so not good!

Back again on Friday as Harry has an appointment.
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1392% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Glad you are well
July 22nd, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Telly whilst you wait! Glad they found nothing of concern.
July 22nd, 2026  
Pam Knowler ace
So pleased they found nothing serious. Always best to get checked but so tiring all those hours!
July 22nd, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pleased for you that all is well Pat - take care !
July 22nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact