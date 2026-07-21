Waiting

I’ve had a little health problem lately……I rang the doctor & he insisted I checked in at the local

Medical Assessment department at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

I can’t praise them enough for the attention I received.

BP, blood samples, ECG & then a chest X-ray.

A long day as I was there six hours but my mind put at rest as they couldn’t find anything obviously wrong with me…perhaps a bit of stress.

The only complaint is I have a horrendous bruise where they took blood & fitted a port in my arm.

I have good veins so not good!



Back again on Friday as Harry has an appointment.