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A summers evening! by happypat
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A summers evening!

A very nice evening chat with the neighbours.
Just a couple of hours catching up with all our news over a drink & nibbles.

22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
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JFarrer
Looks lovely! Didn't you pick your next house well after the farm
July 22nd, 2026  
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