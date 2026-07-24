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Hospital fruit market by happypat
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Hospital fruit market

I have never seen this before. Not that we go that often to the hospital but I think it’s a new venture.
Lots of lovely fresh fruit which can only be encouraged for health reasons.
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Pat Knowles

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@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
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Sue Cooper ace
What an excellent idea.
July 24th, 2026  
julia ace
Looks very smart.. Great idea.
July 24th, 2026  
Beverley ace
great healthy motivation...
July 24th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Good idea!
July 24th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great and healthy idea !
July 24th, 2026  
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