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Previous
Photo 5085
Hospital fruit market
I have never seen this before. Not that we go that often to the hospital but I think it’s a new venture.
Lots of lovely fresh fruit which can only be encouraged for health reasons.
24th July 2026
24th Jul 26
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Pat Knowles
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@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
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Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Album
365
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iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
24th July 2026 1:21pm
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hospital
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market
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blackpool
Sue Cooper
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What an excellent idea.
July 24th, 2026
julia
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Looks very smart.. Great idea.
July 24th, 2026
Beverley
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great healthy motivation...
July 24th, 2026
Carole Sandford
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Good idea!
July 24th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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A great and healthy idea !
July 24th, 2026
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