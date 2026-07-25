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Williams fire truck has arrived. by happypat
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Williams fire truck has arrived.

William sent us this photo this morning.
It’s the fire truck from Batley that he came over to check out back in May.
Not taken long to get from the UK to Rotorua in New Zealand by sea. A couple of months.
It’s now at the Scania dealership having its checks done,

Quite a topical subject with all the wild fires around the world.
So bad in Spain & France plus a large fire in the Cairngorms Scotland….our nieces husband David is involved fighting that one.

I was up around 4.45am this morning & watched a large hedgehog on the lawn.
They can move fast when they decide to go somewhere different!

It’s rained today!
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

Pat Knowles

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@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
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Beverley ace
Lovely way to start your day… hedgehogs are soo fun. Fab news about the fire truck arriving 🤗
July 25th, 2026  
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