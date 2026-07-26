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Party time by happypat
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Party time

I’ve had a very full day today.
My birthday so I’ve had a wonderful day.
Lots of cards & nice presents.
Lunch out at Daisy Clough & some friends were there too so we sat with them a bit too.
Back home & we had a bit of a party with the neighbours.
Nibbles & fizz just for three hours but it was really great fun.
Connie had a bit of a party too as the neighbours dogs came round too.
A quick walk round the village for Connie before bedtime…..she’s had a bit of an odd day today.
All together a birthday to remember!

Thank you all for your lovely birthday wishes! Sorry no commenting tonight! I’m too tired!!
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

Pat Knowles

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@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
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Beverley ace
Beautiful capture of you all, having fun & celebrating... Happy happy birthday dear Pat...
July 26th, 2026  
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