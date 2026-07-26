Party time

I’ve had a very full day today.
My birthday so I’ve had a wonderful day.
Lots of cards & nice presents.
Lunch out at Daisy Clough & some friends were there too so we sat with them a bit too.
Back home & we had a bit of a party with the neighbours.
Nibbles & fizz just for three hours but it was really great fun.
Connie had a bit of a party too as the neighbours dogs came round too.
A quick walk round the village for Connie before bedtime…..she’s had a bit of an odd day today.
All together a birthday to remember!
Thank you all for your lovely birthday wishes! Sorry no commenting tonight! I’m too tired!!