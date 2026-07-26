Party time

I’ve had a very full day today.

My birthday so I’ve had a wonderful day.

Lots of cards & nice presents.

Lunch out at Daisy Clough & some friends were there too so we sat with them a bit too.

Back home & we had a bit of a party with the neighbours.

Nibbles & fizz just for three hours but it was really great fun.

Connie had a bit of a party too as the neighbours dogs came round too.

A quick walk round the village for Connie before bedtime…..she’s had a bit of an odd day today.

All together a birthday to remember!



Thank you all for your lovely birthday wishes! Sorry no commenting tonight! I’m too tired!!

