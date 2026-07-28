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Fat hedge! by happypat
Photo 5089

Fat hedge!

Walking Connie yesterday I noticed this very fat hedge. Only found the corner from our house but I hadn’t noticed the width of it before!
28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
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julia ace
Goodness it us a fatty.. woukd be wuite a cgallenge to clip I would think.
July 28th, 2026  
Sue Cooper ace
Wow! That's quite a hedge.
July 28th, 2026  
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