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Previous
Photo 5089
Fat hedge!
Walking Connie yesterday I noticed this very fat hedge. Only found the corner from our house but I hadn’t noticed the width of it before!
28th July 2026
28th Jul 26
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Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
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Photo Details
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7
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2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
27th July 2026 6:31pm
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garden
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fat
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hedge
julia
ace
Goodness it us a fatty.. woukd be wuite a cgallenge to clip I would think.
July 28th, 2026
Sue Cooper
ace
Wow! That's quite a hedge.
July 28th, 2026
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