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Soup in a mug by happypat
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Soup in a mug

Tessie celebrating Matariki at her pre school last Thursday.

Matariki is the Māori name for the Pleiades, a star cluster which rises in midwinter & marks the start of the Māori New Year.
Always on a Friday & is a public holiday.

Tessie is keeping her mug steady!
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
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Carole Sandford ace
Sweet shot, she’s concentrating so much on her cup of soup!
July 29th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
She looks very focussed on not spilling any! What a lovely shot.
July 29th, 2026  
Dianne ace
Such a cute image.
July 29th, 2026  
julia ace
Sweet photo..
July 29th, 2026  
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