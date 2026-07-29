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Previous
Photo 5090
Soup in a mug
Tessie celebrating Matariki at her pre school last Thursday.
Matariki is the Māori name for the Pleiades, a star cluster which rises in midwinter & marks the start of the Māori New Year.
Always on a Friday & is a public holiday.
Tessie is keeping her mug steady!
29th July 2026
29th Jul 26
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Pat Knowles
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Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
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Carole Sandford
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Sweet shot, she’s concentrating so much on her cup of soup!
July 29th, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
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She looks very focussed on not spilling any! What a lovely shot.
July 29th, 2026
Dianne
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Such a cute image.
July 29th, 2026
julia
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Sweet photo..
July 29th, 2026
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