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Allium Serendipty by happypat
Photo 5091

Allium Serendipty

I have three of these amazing plants.
This was one I saw in my neighbours garden last year so immediately went out & bought one.
It’s done really well this year but both hers & mine have lots more flowers but they are smaller this year.
I bought two more this year , you can see them on the left.
I think the main one will be better split after flowering perhaps.
Any advice gratefully accepted.

These are not bulbs but a sort of perennial rhizome.

The bees & butterflies love this plant!

I have been gardening on the left hand side today….removed a large overgrown lavender bush which had gone woody.
The soil is so dry even though as you can see by our lawn we are not in drought conditions up here in Lancashire. It rained in the night.
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
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Sue Cooper ace
They look lovely. Well done. Fav.
July 30th, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
Ssuper shot and it looks like you've had some rain!
July 30th, 2026  
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