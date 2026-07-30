Allium Serendipty

I have three of these amazing plants.

This was one I saw in my neighbours garden last year so immediately went out & bought one.

It’s done really well this year but both hers & mine have lots more flowers but they are smaller this year.

I bought two more this year , you can see them on the left.

I think the main one will be better split after flowering perhaps.

Any advice gratefully accepted.



These are not bulbs but a sort of perennial rhizome.



The bees & butterflies love this plant!



I have been gardening on the left hand side today….removed a large overgrown lavender bush which had gone woody.

The soil is so dry even though as you can see by our lawn we are not in drought conditions up here in Lancashire. It rained in the night.