Another pinched photo.

My brother forwarded me this photo from Newtonmore Highland Games which took place today & my niece & family went.

The clan Macpherson Gathering too so this was quite a sight!

My late brother who was born when we lived in Forres just loved these occasions & my first thought was for him when I saw it.



It took me right back to when as a child we went to the GlenCoe Highland Games.



Even better I have the video of them playing but I don’t know his to upload a video on 365.

I have seen someone do it so it is possible but sadly not by me!