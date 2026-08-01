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Another pinched photo. by happypat
Photo 5093

Another pinched photo.

My brother forwarded me this photo from Newtonmore Highland Games which took place today & my niece & family went.
The clan Macpherson Gathering too so this was quite a sight!
My late brother who was born when we lived in Forres just loved these occasions & my first thought was for him when I saw it.

It took me right back to when as a child we went to the GlenCoe Highland Games.

Even better I have the video of them playing but I don’t know his to upload a video on 365.
I have seen someone do it so it is possible but sadly not by me!
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
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