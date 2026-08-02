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The Royal Albert Hall by happypat
Photo 5094

The Royal Albert Hall

Last night Harry & I watched the Spanish National Orchestra playing Ravel.
To hear Ravels Bolero by this wonderful orchestra was truly great.

My birthday cards all 27 of them…….Im so lucky!
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
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Dianne ace
Happy birthday- so many cards!
August 2nd, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Ravel's Bolero is an absolute gem, I never tire of it! So glad you had a lovely birthday and so many beautiful cards.
August 2nd, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Happy Birthday - such a lovely lot of cards , We also watches the Spanish National Orchestra last night - marvellous !!
August 2nd, 2026  
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