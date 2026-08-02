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Previous
Photo 5094
The Royal Albert Hall
Last night Harry & I watched the Spanish National Orchestra playing Ravel.
To hear Ravels Bolero by this wonderful orchestra was truly great.
My birthday cards all 27 of them…….Im so lucky!
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
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Photo Details
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4
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3
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1
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365
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iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
1st August 2026 8:13pm
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royal
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hall
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orchestra
,
national
,
albert
,
spanish
,
london.
Dianne
ace
Happy birthday- so many cards!
August 2nd, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Ravel's Bolero is an absolute gem, I never tire of it! So glad you had a lovely birthday and so many beautiful cards.
August 2nd, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Happy Birthday - such a lovely lot of cards , We also watches the Spanish National Orchestra last night - marvellous !!
August 2nd, 2026
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