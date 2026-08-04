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Home grown by happypat
Photo 5096

Home grown

We’ve loved having our own home grown tomatoes this year.
We have learnt lots though. Next year no tomato bags.
Proper tubs with soil in & also we do like the small tomatoes but they grow on more bushy plants.
Next year we will put them up on the top with the taller ones on the ground.
It’s not been easy this year as it’s been far too hot in the greenhouse. We had to buy some green netting to give shade but some still got burnt.

Thank you all so much for commenting & faving my bees & butterfly photo yesterday…..loved all the faves you gave it!
4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
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Sarah Bremner ace
Oh how lovely to grow your own. We've not had very much
growing space at this house! At our other house Allan grew lots of vegetables and there were raspberries and strawberries and blackcurrants, but it all changed when he was away during the week.
I think your alliums are in a large planter/barrel 🤔 That is a great idea and they are clearly happy together 😄

Try
August 4th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh how lovely Pat, nothing like the favour of a home grown tomato - Nothing has been grown in my greenhouse now for years , I can't even remember my favourite variety for their flavour !
August 4th, 2026  
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