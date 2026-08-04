Home grown

We’ve loved having our own home grown tomatoes this year.

We have learnt lots though. Next year no tomato bags.

Proper tubs with soil in & also we do like the small tomatoes but they grow on more bushy plants.

Next year we will put them up on the top with the taller ones on the ground.

It’s not been easy this year as it’s been far too hot in the greenhouse. We had to buy some green netting to give shade but some still got burnt.



Thank you all so much for commenting & faving my bees & butterfly photo yesterday…..loved all the faves you gave it!