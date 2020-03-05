Sign up
Bare pastures.
Such a contrast from our rain sodden & flooded fields.
Taken from the car on way from Auckland airport.
William & his bride to be Erin met us at the airport, was lovely to see them.
5th March 2020
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
✈ Currently in New Zealand so I'll likely be a little absent from here for the next three weeks! Year 🔟 and I can hardly remember...
Photo Details
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
5th March 2020 1:32pm
Tags
nz
,
march
,
2020
