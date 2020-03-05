Previous
Bare pastures. by happypat
Bare pastures.

Such a contrast from our rain sodden & flooded fields.
Taken from the car on way from Auckland airport.

William & his bride to be Erin met us at the airport, was lovely to see them.
5th March 2020 5th Mar 20

Pat Knowles

