Limes & garden art. by happypat
Limes & garden art.

Popped into this lovely Art Cafe fir a drink & browse.
I’ve been in before & it has some very original garden art.

Talked for quite a while to some New Zealanders from Wellington.

We have been told three times today to stay in New Zealand!
Pat Knowles

@happypat
✈ Currently in New Zealand so I'll likely be a little absent from here for the next three weeks! Year 🔟 and I can hardly remember...
