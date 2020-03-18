Sign up
Photo 765
Limes & garden art.
Popped into this lovely Art Cafe fir a drink & browse.
I’ve been in before & it has some very original garden art.
Talked for quite a while to some New Zealanders from Wellington.
We have been told three times today to stay in New Zealand!
18th March 2020
18th Mar 20
0
0
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
✈ Currently in New Zealand so I'll likely be a little absent from here for the next three weeks! Year 🔟 and I can hardly remember...
3866
photos
145
followers
126
following
209% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
18th March 2020 11:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cafe
,
art
,
nz
,
2020
