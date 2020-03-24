Previous
Next
Dubai Airport by happypat
Photo 766

Dubai Airport

Eventually we got to Dubai but we had started off really well in Auckland , two metres apart as we stood in line but it deteriorated rapidly as time went on & by the time we got to Manchester the precautions were almost non existent.
Not much point staying apart then herding us all together down a long passage with a low roof.
I
No one was coughing or sneezing that I could hear.

The Dubai flight only gave us a couple of small cheese sandwiches too....seven & a half hours with very little food!
Some passengers had paid again just to get on board. No seats & lots lying or sitting on the floor....we are so glad to be home!
Had a wonderful time though & so lucky with our timing!
24th March 2020 24th Mar 20

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
✈ Currently in New Zealand so I'll likely be a little absent from here for the next three weeks! Year 🔟 and I can hardly remember...
209% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bep
So glad to read you're home!
March 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise