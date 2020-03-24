Dubai Airport

Eventually we got to Dubai but we had started off really well in Auckland , two metres apart as we stood in line but it deteriorated rapidly as time went on & by the time we got to Manchester the precautions were almost non existent.

Not much point staying apart then herding us all together down a long passage with a low roof.

No one was coughing or sneezing that I could hear.



The Dubai flight only gave us a couple of small cheese sandwiches too....seven & a half hours with very little food!

Some passengers had paid again just to get on board. No seats & lots lying or sitting on the floor....we are so glad to be home!

Had a wonderful time though & so lucky with our timing!