Medical centre

A bit if a trek across country today for Harry to have his first Covid vaccine shot.
Our surgery aren’t doing them so they are in conjunction with one ten miles away.
It was very busy with cars drawing in all the time dropping elderly folk off...zimmer frames, wheelchairs, walking sticks etc but they were all keen to get the jab!
The Lancashire Fire service where running the whole show.....
Everyone had to sit down fir fifteen minutes afterwards.
I waited in the car hence this boring photo but one for the archives.

22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

Pat Knowles

Dianne
It certainly is good to have a record of the day this event happened and great Harry was able to get underway with his immunisations.
December 22nd, 2020  
