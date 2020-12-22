Medical centre

A bit if a trek across country today for Harry to have his first Covid vaccine shot.

Our surgery aren’t doing them so they are in conjunction with one ten miles away.

It was very busy with cars drawing in all the time dropping elderly folk off...zimmer frames, wheelchairs, walking sticks etc but they were all keen to get the jab!

The Lancashire Fire service where running the whole show.....

Everyone had to sit down fir fifteen minutes afterwards.

I waited in the car hence this boring photo but one for the archives.



1.