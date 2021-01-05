Sign up
Photo 774
Before
Eighteen months ago our garden looked like this!
It does look OK actually but beneath the growth there are three years of brambles everywhere!
The After photo is on my main post.
https://365project.org/happypat/365/2022-04-25
5th January 2021
5th Jan 21
0
0
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
4623
photos
143
followers
127
following
216% complete
785
786
787
788
789
790
791
792
3822
3823
3824
3825
3826
3827
3828
3829
Tags
home
,
over
,
garden
,
before
,
make
