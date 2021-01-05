Previous
Next
Before by happypat
Photo 774

Before

Eighteen months ago our garden looked like this!
It does look OK actually but beneath the growth there are three years of brambles everywhere!

The After photo is on my main post.

https://365project.org/happypat/365/2022-04-25

5th January 2021 5th Jan 21

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
216% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise