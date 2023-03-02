Previous
Next
Preston Curling Club 2 by happypat
Photo 806

Preston Curling Club 2

The same photo in colour!

My favourite of the two.
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
220% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Love the colours in this! Great shot
March 2nd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise