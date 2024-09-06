Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 827
Cake shop
Outside a fantastic cake shop. There was a massive queue moving very slowly inside, so slow we almost gave up.
No wonder as when I went in the Italian guy behind the counter tea was flirting & chatting up everyone!
He looked exactly like the Greek guy in Shirley Valentine.
Tom Conti
https://365project.org/organise/media/9502631
6th September 2024
6th Sep 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5376
photos
118
followers
105
following
228% complete
View this month »
827
828
829
830
831
832
833
834
Latest from all albums
831
832
4536
4537
833
4538
4539
834
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
29th September 2024 4:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shop
,
confectionary
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close