Previous
Next
Cake shop by happypat
Photo 827

Cake shop

Outside a fantastic cake shop. There was a massive queue moving very slowly inside, so slow we almost gave up.

No wonder as when I went in the Italian guy behind the counter tea was flirting & chatting up everyone!
He looked exactly like the Greek guy in Shirley Valentine.
Tom Conti

https://365project.org/organise/media/9502631
6th September 2024 6th Sep 24

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
228% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise