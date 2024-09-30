Sign up
Photo 829
Bottle neck
As you can imagine we took lots of canal & gondola photos……a bit of a bottle neck here!
30th September 2024
30th Sep 24
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Tags
canal
,
gondola
Dorothy
ace
Of course you did, I mean who wouldn't? Very colourful.
October 5th, 2024
