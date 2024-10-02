Previous
Grand canal Venice by happypat
Photo 831

Grand canal Venice

I’m trying to show general views of Venice plus ones just a bit different!

Those buildings along the waterside were so beautiful.

https://365project.org/organise/media/9501400

Sorry out again tonight to a lady farmers fashion show….hope to catch up tomorrow!
2nd October 2024 2nd Oct 24

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
227% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise