Previous
Photo 831
Grand canal Venice
I’m trying to show general views of Venice plus ones just a bit different!
Those buildings along the waterside were so beautiful.
https://365project.org/organise/media/9501400
Sorry out again tonight to a lady farmers fashion show….hope to catch up tomorrow!
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5370
photos
118
followers
105
following
227% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
29th September 2024 4:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canal
,
grand
,
venice
