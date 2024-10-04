Previous
Workshop by happypat
Photo 832

Workshop

So many shops selling very trendy spectacles.
Think Prue Leith off Bake off & you get the idea!

(Anyone who doesn’t know what I’m talking about it’s a TV programme with a very colourful presenter who wears very large bright glasses!)

This was the workplace of a spectacle engineer I guess!

Unfortunately no one there when we walked past.

Lydia did think that some of the specs had clear glass & I can well believe it….a real fashion statement!

