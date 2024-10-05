Previous
Washing! by happypat
Washing!

I love a washing line & we saw lots of them strung across high buildings all over Venice!

Our apartment had one too but we weren’t going to do any washing while away. Sorry now I didn’t try the washing line out!

5th October 2024

Pat Knowles

