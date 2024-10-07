Sign up
Previous
Photo 835
Gelato…..many flavours!
No need for words!
https://365project.org/organise/media/9502953
7th October 2024
7th Oct 24
6
0
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5378
photos
118
followers
105
following
228% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
29th September 2024 6:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
cream
,
venice
,
gelato
Casablanca
ace
Apart from “si, grazie!”
October 11th, 2024
Beverley
ace
What fabulous choice…
October 11th, 2024
Carole G
ace
Love gelato!
October 11th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
@casablanca
Si …..a few words learnt in Italian!
October 11th, 2024
julia
ace
Yum..
October 11th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Just one cornetto ... give it to me ... delicious ice cream from Italy ... Ha ha! Lovely image.
October 11th, 2024
