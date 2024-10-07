Previous
Gelato…..many flavours! by happypat
Photo 835

Gelato…..many flavours!

No need for words!

https://365project.org/organise/media/9502953
7th October 2024 7th Oct 24

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
228% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Apart from “si, grazie!”
October 11th, 2024  
Beverley ace
What fabulous choice…
October 11th, 2024  
Carole G ace
Love gelato!
October 11th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
@casablanca Si …..a few words learnt in Italian!
October 11th, 2024  
julia ace
Yum..
October 11th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Just one cornetto ... give it to me ... delicious ice cream from Italy ... Ha ha! Lovely image.
October 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise