Photo 847
Last meal in Venice 2
Another closer look at our last meal complete with neighbouring diner who I would like to delete! 🤣🤣
31st October 2024
31st Oct 24
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
restaurant
venice.
Beverley
ace
He’s got a grumpy look… beautiful ladies more than make up for him.
October 31st, 2024
Lesley Aldridge
ace
Looks like a lovely place, he could have smiled for you!
October 31st, 2024
julia
ace
He does look a bit grumpy..
October 31st, 2024
