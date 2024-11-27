Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 849
Main tree
The bigger tree in the village is up.
I came through the village around 3.30pm this afternoon & all was lit up.
27th November 2024
27th Nov 24
2
0
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5436
photos
120
followers
107
following
232% complete
842
843
844
845
846
847
848
849
4578
4579
4580
4581
4582
4583
4584
849
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
26th November 2024 1:49pm
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
men
,
ladders
Beverley
ace
Beautiful…
November 27th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Christmas will be with us before we realise it !!
November 27th, 2024
