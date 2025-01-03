Previous
The Simple Things by happypat
The Simple Things

A magazine I bought yesterday to put in our spare bedroom for when my sister visits at the end of next week.
For @rensal who is on a simple things theme at the moment.
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

Pat Knowles


@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
233% complete

Beverley
Beautiful fire… looks an interesting read.
January 3rd, 2025  
Lesley
Lovely and homely and utterly comforting
January 3rd, 2025  
Casablanca
Oooh that magazine looks interesting and the whole scene so welcoming.
January 3rd, 2025  
Maggiemae
Good idea - a nice present and you can read it first!
January 3rd, 2025  
Babs
I am sure your sister will enjoy checking out the magazine while she is staying.
January 3rd, 2025  
julia
Just makes me want to snuggle down..
January 3rd, 2025  
Carole Sandford
Nice cosy scene!
January 3rd, 2025  
