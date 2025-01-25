Previous
Tatties, neeps & haggis. by happypat
Photo 852

Tatties, neeps & haggis.

For @sarah19. to compere!
Sloppy neeps? I think so but they tasted OK
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Pat Knowles

Beverley ace
Bet it was a fun evening…
January 25th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
@beverley365 Ha ha no I wouldn’t call it fun for a moment….strangely it’s quite a solemn evening …too much talking!
January 25th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Nicely presented, but it does look very brown.
January 25th, 2025  
