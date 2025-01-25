Sign up
Photo 852
Tatties, neeps & haggis.
For
@sarah19
. to compere!
Sloppy neeps? I think so but they tasted OK
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
3
0
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Views
9
Comments
3
Tags
night.
,
burns
,
neeps
Beverley
ace
Bet it was a fun evening…
January 25th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
@beverley365
Ha ha no I wouldn’t call it fun for a moment….strangely it’s quite a solemn evening …too much talking!
January 25th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Nicely presented, but it does look very brown.
January 25th, 2025
