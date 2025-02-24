Sign up
Photo 854
Photo 854
Blackpool Opera House 2
As suggested by
@busylady
. You are right Judith it does look good in black & white! Thank you.
https://365project.org/organise/media/9562531
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
3
2
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5516
photos
122
followers
108
following
233% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
23rd February 2025 11:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
house
,
mono
,
opera
,
blackpool
Babs
ace
I love this in black and white. fav
February 24th, 2025
Barb
ace
Delightful b&w capture of this lovely building!
February 24th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
It puts everything together instead of being separated by colour!
February 24th, 2025
