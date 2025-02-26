Kitchen corner

I know I missed the bit about Flash of red black & white but once I’ve seen in in colour it’s too late.

I do love certain styles in mono …..street scenes etc but I’m just ignoring the rules & posting this corner of my kitchen.

In this corner under the shelves are the toaster, sandwich maker, & the air fryer all pushed out of the way.

I do like a clear work surface & the kitchen fitter made these shelves especially for me.

Some of the blue & white China I used to keep on the dresser at the farm.

A row of Emma Bridgewater small mugs plus recipe books I never look at!







