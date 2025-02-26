Previous
Kitchen corner

I know I missed the bit about Flash of red black & white but once I’ve seen in in colour it’s too late.
I do love certain styles in mono …..street scenes etc but I’m just ignoring the rules & posting this corner of my kitchen.
In this corner under the shelves are the toaster, sandwich maker, & the air fryer all pushed out of the way.
I do like a clear work surface & the kitchen fitter made these shelves especially for me.
Some of the blue & white China I used to keep on the dresser at the farm.
A row of Emma Bridgewater small mugs plus recipe books I never look at!



Kitty Hawke ace
Yesssss.love those shelves.....nice and hidden, but accessible too.
February 26th, 2025  
Barb ace
I love it all, Pat!
February 26th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
All very nice Pat & we wouldn’t know that the crockery was a lovely blue & white if it was b&w!
February 26th, 2025  
