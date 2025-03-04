Previous
Shrove Tuesday by happypat
Photo 856

Shrove Tuesday

Pancake day & I remembered!
I like man with lemon but I remembered after we had eaten them that I had bought some maple syrup especially.
Enough mixture for two more each tomorrow!

4th March 2025

Pat Knowles

Beryl Lloyd ace
Just as I like them Pat with sugar and lemon! ( lashings of lemon !! )We shall have ours tomorrow as we've had our main meal tonight after G came home so no room for the delights of pancakes !!
March 4th, 2025  
Pam Knowler ace
Sugar and lemon for me too! None for us as I forgot it was pancake day and have no lemons. Maybe tomorrow. Mouthwatering shot!
March 4th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
@pamknowler @beryl I could have given you a lemon Pam as last night at the gingerbread talk I won a basket of fruit at the raffle! I had already bought one for today.
Plenty if time for pancakes Beryl, I always ask myself why don’t we have them more often?
March 4th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
These look very appetising. We had the three Grandsons after school, so we made pancakes for them. It all got a bit frantic, so no photos. I like syrup and lemon, Peter's a lemon and sugar man.
March 4th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Sugar & lemon, yummy. I have not had any today, as Phil is away & I’m not making them just for me!
March 4th, 2025  
