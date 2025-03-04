Sign up
Previous
Photo 856
Shrove Tuesday
Pancake day & I remembered!
I like man with lemon but I remembered after we had eaten them that I had bought some maple syrup especially.
Enough mixture for two more each tomorrow!
https://365project.org/happypat/365/2025-03-04
4th March 2025
4th Mar 25
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
856
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
4th March 2025 6:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tuesday
,
shrove
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Just as I like them Pat with sugar and lemon! ( lashings of lemon !! )We shall have ours tomorrow as we've had our main meal tonight after G came home so no room for the delights of pancakes !!
March 4th, 2025
Pam Knowler
ace
Sugar and lemon for me too! None for us as I forgot it was pancake day and have no lemons. Maybe tomorrow. Mouthwatering shot!
March 4th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
@pamknowler
@beryl
I could have given you a lemon Pam as last night at the gingerbread talk I won a basket of fruit at the raffle! I had already bought one for today.
Plenty if time for pancakes Beryl, I always ask myself why don’t we have them more often?
March 4th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
These look very appetising. We had the three Grandsons after school, so we made pancakes for them. It all got a bit frantic, so no photos. I like syrup and lemon, Peter's a lemon and sugar man.
March 4th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Sugar & lemon, yummy. I have not had any today, as Phil is away & I’m not making them just for me!
March 4th, 2025
